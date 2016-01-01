Dr. Javon Brown, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javon Brown, DDS
Overview
Dr. Javon Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL.
Locations
Darwin Family Dental Care3037 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 202-9906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Javon Brown, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1073513172
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.
