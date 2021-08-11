Overview

Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami|University of South Florida / College of Medicine



Dr. Vilasuso works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.