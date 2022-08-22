Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Vasquez Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Dallas621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 821-9600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez Jr?
I just had carotid artery surgery on 8-10-22, at baylor heart and vascular hospital in Dallas Texas. Dr Vasquez is a great doctor very caring , understanding great bedside manners. I will highly recommend him and his staff , the hospital is wonderful very comfortable family setting. Outstanding service. Very happy Peggy Simpson
About Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750324166
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosptial
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez Jr works at
Dr. Vasquez Jr has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.