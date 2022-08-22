See All Vascular Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Vasquez Jr works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Dallas
    621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 821-9600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2022
    I just had carotid artery surgery on 8-10-22, at baylor heart and vascular hospital in Dallas Texas. Dr Vasquez is a great doctor very caring , understanding great bedside manners. I will highly recommend him and his staff , the hospital is wonderful very comfortable family setting. Outstanding service. Very happy Peggy Simpson
    Peggy S Simpson — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750324166
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hosptial
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasquez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez Jr works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Vasquez Jr has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

