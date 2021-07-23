Dr. Javier Torrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Torrens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Torrens, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Locations
Center for Endocrine Health1738 State Route 31 Ste 108, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 237-4108
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torrens?
I absolutely loved this doctor! Highly recommend for anyone looking for a thyroid doctor.
About Dr. Javier Torrens, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
