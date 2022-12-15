Overview

Dr. Javier Sosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Sosa works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.