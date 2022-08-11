Overview

Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras. PR.



Dr. Sanchez works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.