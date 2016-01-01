Overview

Dr. Javier Roca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Roca works at Queens Medical Associates in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.