Dr. Javier Roca, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Roca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Roca works at
Locations
Queens Medical Associates17660 Union Tpke Ste 360, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 460-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Javier Roca, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609958313
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- U Panama
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roca has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roca speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.