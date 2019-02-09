Dr. Javier Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Rios, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduling: Office staff was able to get me in to see doc within 24 hours. Offered multiple options. Front desk staff: Extremely pleasant, efficient Doctor: Dr Rios listened to my concerns, asked appropriate questions, explained my diagnosis and treatment plan and made me feel confident in his abilities. I have already given his name to 3 people in need of a good orthopedic surgeon. I am very happy that I found Dr Rios.
About Dr. Javier Rios, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine|Primary Care Sports Medicine - University of Oklahoma
- Family Medicine Residency - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rios using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
