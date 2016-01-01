Overview

Dr. Javier Reyna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ISCM Santiago de Cuba and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Reyna works at Javier Reyna, MD in Miami Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.