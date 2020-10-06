Dr. Javier Ramirez Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Ramirez Lavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Ramirez Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez Lavin works at
Locations
-
1
Ramirez Pediatric Clinic413 Linberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 396-8964
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez Lavin?
Dr. Ramirez is a great Pediatrician who is very knowledgeable in his field and very passionate about his career. He has been my children’s doctor since they were babies and I feel he has always treated us like family. Always looking out after his little patients. He has impacted my children’s lives so much that know that they have grown he has become an inspiration to go into the medical field. We will always be grateful and thankful to God for putting Dr. Ramirez in our lives.
About Dr. Javier Ramirez Lavin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1326157447
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Lavin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez Lavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez Lavin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Lavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.