Dr. Javier Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico, Som and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Orlando Eye Specialsits10815 Dylan Loren Cir, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 966-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Perez now for a few years and he is a wonderful caring doctor who explains everything to you. I highly recommend Dr Perez to anyone who is looking for a doctor who cares about his patients and takes the time to address any concerns you may have.
About Dr. Javier Perez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609855089
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Florida
- National Naval Medial Center
- University Of Puerto Rico, Som
- Univrsity Of Puerto Rico
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
