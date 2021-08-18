Dr. Javier Orosco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orosco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Orosco, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Orosco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Javier Orosco MD977 W 7th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 486-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional doctor. Highly recommend him and the staff
About Dr. Javier Orosco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104908573
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Orosco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orosco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Orosco speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Orosco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
