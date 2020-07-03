Dr. Javier Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Munoz, MD
Dr. Javier Munoz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3719
My husband has been a patient for almost 2 years and we love him. He is the greatest Dr ever. My husband is in remission now but we will always want to be involved with Dr Munoz.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1083823637
- MD Anderson/U Tex
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Medical Oncology
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Munoz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.