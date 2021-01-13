Dr. Javier Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
1
Florida Urology Associates1812 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
2
Florida Urology Associates11317 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 277-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Javier Miller removed a large, cancerous tumor from my bladder in Feb. 2012. Followed by BCG treatments. He was very thorough and it was so obvious that he really cared about his patients. I am thankful to God for leading me to this urologist. He did everything necessary. Then God healed me quickly and perfectly. Thank you Dr. Javier Miller.
About Dr. Javier Miller, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497977029
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
