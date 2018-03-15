Overview

Dr. Javier Lozano, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Lozano works at Rio Grande Urology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.