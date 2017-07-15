Overview

Dr. Javier Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at South Miami Neurology, First Choice Neurology in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.