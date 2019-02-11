See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from National University Of San Marcos and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Cairo Lavado works at IDR Med Florida in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    IDR Med Florida
    1201 NW 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6875
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    IDR Med Florida
    150 SE 17th St Ste 501, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 508-6506
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174848147
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas
    • Griffin Hospital
    • Griffin Hospital
    • National University Of San Marcos
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairo Lavado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cairo Lavado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cairo Lavado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairo Lavado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairo Lavado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cairo Lavado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cairo Lavado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

