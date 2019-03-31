Dr. Javier Lafuente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafuente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Lafuente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Lafuente, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Lafuente works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiovascular Surgical Association18400 Katy Fwy Ste 690, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (218) 693-5454
-
2
Maria Millian Sobarzo MD PA21402 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 203-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafuente?
Dr. Lafuente is brilliant, unassuming, compassionate and the very best in his field.
About Dr. Javier Lafuente, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467481721
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hospital Baylor College Med
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- U Costa Rica
- Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafuente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafuente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafuente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafuente works at
Dr. Lafuente has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafuente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lafuente speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafuente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafuente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafuente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafuente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.