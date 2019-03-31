Overview

Dr. Javier Lafuente, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Lafuente works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.