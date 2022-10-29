Overview

Dr. Javier Jurado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evansville, IN.



Dr. Jurado works at Ascension Medical Group Cardiology in Evansville, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.