Dr. Jurado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Jurado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Jurado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Jurado works at
Locations
1
Ohio Valley Heartcare Inc.901 Saint Marys Dr Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-2642
2
Mid America Clinical Laboratories LLC3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-2642
3
Ohio Valley Heartcare Inc914 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 830-6651
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He explained likely cause for my condition and recommended staying on medication, started on my last visit. This medication has totally addressed my issue. Very kind gentleman.
About Dr. Javier Jurado, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104099142
Frequently Asked Questions
