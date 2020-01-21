See All Cardiologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Javier Jover, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Javier Jover, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center

Dr. Jover works at Dr. Javier Jover in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Javier Jover
    1740 Boca Chica Blvd Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 253-0386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Thoracentesis
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Thoracentesis

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2020
    I am a winter Texan from VA. Dr. Jover is my doctor here and I have a medical group in VA. Dr. Jover gives me his complete attention, unlike the VA provider. In VA I usually see the Physicians Assistant, even when hospitalized! Dr. Jover has performed a medical procedure on me twice which has been most beneficial. The VA group has never even mentioned the possibility of doing the procedure. As for his staff, I adore both his receptionist and his nurse. The receptionist is a very busy person who is multitasking most of the time. She has a lot more to do than check people in. As for his nurse, I couldn't ask for anyone to treat me better. I have found that if you treat people the way you want to be treated, they will do the same for you. I have been going to Dr. Jover for 5 or 6 years. Just one appointment was cancelled an that was because of a family emergency.
    Deanna Nicosia — Jan 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Javier Jover, MD
    About Dr. Javier Jover, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659449304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
