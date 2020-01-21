Dr. Javier Jover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Jover, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Jover, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center
Dr. Jover works at
Locations
Dr. Javier Jover1740 Boca Chica Blvd Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 253-0386
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jover?
I am a winter Texan from VA. Dr. Jover is my doctor here and I have a medical group in VA. Dr. Jover gives me his complete attention, unlike the VA provider. In VA I usually see the Physicians Assistant, even when hospitalized! Dr. Jover has performed a medical procedure on me twice which has been most beneficial. The VA group has never even mentioned the possibility of doing the procedure. As for his staff, I adore both his receptionist and his nurse. The receptionist is a very busy person who is multitasking most of the time. She has a lot more to do than check people in. As for his nurse, I couldn't ask for anyone to treat me better. I have found that if you treat people the way you want to be treated, they will do the same for you. I have been going to Dr. Jover for 5 or 6 years. Just one appointment was cancelled an that was because of a family emergency.
About Dr. Javier Jover, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1659449304
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jover accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jover has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.