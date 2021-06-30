Overview

Dr. Javier Herrera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Herrera works at Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.