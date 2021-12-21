Overview

Dr. Javier Garcia-Bengochea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Garcia-Bengochea works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.