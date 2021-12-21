Dr. Javier Garcia-Bengochea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Bengochea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Garcia-Bengochea, MD
Dr. Javier Garcia-Bengochea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Lyerly Neurosurgery800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great DR. Hard to reach!!
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134174550
- Emory University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
