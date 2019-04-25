Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Javier Flores, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Flores Dermatology6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 400, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 668-8201
Doral Dermatology Group7950 NW 53rd St Ste 104, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 722-1333
Flores Dermatology LLC103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 237, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (305) 668-8201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the only specialist I would trust with my complex skin cancer issues. He is a great professional & human being. His practice & personnel are some of the best professionals I have ever gone to.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
