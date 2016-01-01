Dr. Espinal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Espinal, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Espinal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.
Locations
New Life Health Care Group Inc.7800 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 670-1170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Javier Espinal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1023326410
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinal speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.