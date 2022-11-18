Dr. Dieguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Dieguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gbr, LLC155 Hospital Dr Ste 206, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3204
-
2
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic clinic6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dieguez?
No long waits! Tests done same day. Then reviewed with me. He explains everything so I easily understand.
About Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497061527
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Medical Center
- St Georges Med Sch
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieguez works at
Dr. Dieguez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Lung Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dieguez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.