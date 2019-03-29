See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. De La Torre works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 295-8246
  2. 2
    Las Cruces
    2030 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 210-9856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Fluorscein Angiography Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Been with Dr DLT for 5 years after suffering a sudden autoimmune disorder that left me with -6 vision over night. Dr has made my vision and health a priority and even went as far as coming in on weekends to treat me. This Dr. is precisely more of what we need!
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD
    About Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821147778
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr-Wilford Hall Afb
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Del Sol Medical Center
    • El Paso Children's Hospital
    • University Medical Center of El Paso

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Torre has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

