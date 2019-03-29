Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD
Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 295-8246
Las Cruces2030 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 210-9856
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
Been with Dr DLT for 5 years after suffering a sudden autoimmune disorder that left me with -6 vision over night. Dr has made my vision and health a priority and even went as far as coming in on weekends to treat me. This Dr. is precisely more of what we need!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821147778
- Brooke Army Med Ctr-Wilford Hall Afb
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
- Del Sol Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Dr. De La Torre speaks Spanish.
