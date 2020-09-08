See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Overview

Dr. Javier Canon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Canon works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX, Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479
    OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic
    22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    2000 Crawford St Ste 1750, Houston, TX 77002
    Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic
    21222 KINGSLAND BLVD, Katy, TX 77450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakbend Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Javier R. Canon, M.D., has consistently improve my well being with his medical knowledge and services. All my visits with him, associates and staff have been more than satisfactory. I highly recommend his services to anyone who is experiencing chronic pain.
    Oren Kane Fountain MCMLXXIII — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Javier Canon, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1518938497
    Education & Certifications

    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
    Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
