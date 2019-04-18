See All Pediatricians in Bakersfield, CA
Pediatrics
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Bustamante works at Bakersfield Pediatrics in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    34th Street Office
    1215 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    300 Old River Rd Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Apr 18, 2019
    Dr. Bustamante and his staff are awesome. There are always rewards for the kids, and they get treated well. The staff are friendly and you can even call and speak with a nurse every day if you have questions. Sometimes they are busy like any other offices, especially on Mondays and school days off, but we make sure to call during the not so busy hours. You can always email them also and someone will call you back definitely that day. The providers also text with you! You can't beat this kid
    Daisy Medina in Bakersfield, CA — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD
    About Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881641595
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif Davis
    Internship
    • Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bustamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bustamante works at Bakersfield Pediatrics in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bustamante’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustamante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustamante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.