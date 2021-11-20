Overview

Dr. Javier Bibb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Bibb works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Show Low, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.