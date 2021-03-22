Dr. Berrios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Berrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Berrios, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Locations
1
Amer Al-karadsheh MD PA1631 North Loop W Ste 555, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 869-8282
2
Rheumatology Specialists of Texas PA13201 Northwest Fwy Ste 701, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (713) 869-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berrios has been my physician for many yrs. He listens to your words and follows through with questions. And acts decisively to prescribe the test or medicine to address the issues. You can't lose with a doctor that allows you to have a voice and doesn't rush in and out in a flash!
About Dr. Javier Berrios, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1144260456
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berrios has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berrios speaks Italian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.