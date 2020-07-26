Overview

Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amadeo works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.