Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amadeo works at
Locations
Riverside Hampton Roads Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists - Williamsburg120 Kings Way Ste 3500, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 534-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my spinal fusion surgery in August of 2011. Everything went perfectly and I have been pain free for the past nine years. My experience with Dr. Amadeo was wonderful.
About Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Surgery
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amadeo works at
