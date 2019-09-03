Overview

Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez-Tostado works at Marymount Medical Building in Garfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.