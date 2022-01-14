Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso-Llamazares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL.
Javier Alonso MD PA475 Biltmore Way Ste 308, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-2983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful and efficient office staff start your visit. Nursing assistance is prompt, pleasant and professional. Dr. Alonso is on time, pleasant and spends the necessary amount of time for the exam. Nothing is rushed and he takes the time to explain what he is doing and why.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356315485
- Dermatology
Dr. Alonso-Llamazares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso-Llamazares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso-Llamazares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso-Llamazares has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso-Llamazares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso-Llamazares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.