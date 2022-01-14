See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Alonso-Llamazares works at Javier Alonso MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Javier Alonso MD PA
    475 Biltmore Way Ste 308, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-2983

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Ringworm
Warts
Acne
Ringworm
Warts

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Treatment
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark Removal
Botox® Injection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chemical Peel
Connective Tissue Disorders
Cryosurgery
Cutaneous Lymphoma
Dandruff
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excision of Skin Cancer
Genital Herpes
Hair Removal
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Latisse
  View other providers who treat Latisse
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Tightening
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vitiligo
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal
    AARP
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    Providence Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2022
    Wonderful and efficient office staff start your visit. Nursing assistance is prompt, pleasant and professional. Dr. Alonso is on time, pleasant and spends the necessary amount of time for the exam. Nothing is rushed and he takes the time to explain what he is doing and why.
    CK — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1356315485
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Alonso-Llamazares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso-Llamazares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso-Llamazares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonso-Llamazares works at Javier Alonso MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alonso-Llamazares’s profile.

    Dr. Alonso-Llamazares has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso-Llamazares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso-Llamazares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso-Llamazares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

