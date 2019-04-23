See All Nephrologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Nephrology & Renal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD is a Nephrology & Renal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Alfonso works at Nephrology Institute of South florida in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1
    9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 2217, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nephrology Institute of South Florida
    7392 NW 35th Ter Ste 306, Miami, FL 33122
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2019
    I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. Alfonso. I was nervous how the appointment would go especially after I had been to see another nephrologist and it had been an awfully traumatic experience. He put me at easy by taking the time to explain everything, answer all my questions, and listen with great bedside manner. I was with him for 2 hours - I don't know any doctors that will give you that kind of time. You can tell he cares for his patients, he loves what he does and you will not be just a number in his office. TOP NOTCH 100%!!
    — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD

    • Nephrology & Renal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093952442
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • UTHSC-SA
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Nephrology
