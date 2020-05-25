Dr. Javier Aisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Aisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Javier Aisenberg, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5329MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Aisenberg really helped me at age 16 when I was diagnosed with diabetes. I am forever grateful for all his assistance and support.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Spanish
- 1053364000
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Aisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aisenberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aisenberg has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aisenberg speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aisenberg.
