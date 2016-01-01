Overview

Dr. Javid Saifi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Saifi works at Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.