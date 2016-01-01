See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Albany, NY
Dr. Javid Saifi, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Javid Saifi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Saifi works at Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 110A, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 525-2525
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Pericardial Disease
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Pericardial Disease

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Javid Saifi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1912908625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Brockton Va Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javid Saifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saifi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saifi works at Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saifi’s profile.

    Dr. Saifi has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saifi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

