Overview

Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Javidan-Nejad works at Javid Javidan-Nejad MD in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.