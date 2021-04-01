See All Urologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD

Urology
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Javidan-Nejad works at Javid Javidan-Nejad MD in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Javidan Urology Inc
    6600 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 245-2444
    729 Sunrise Ave Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 245-2444

  Mercy General Hospital
  Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Hydrocele
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    UnitedHealthCare
    Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2021
    I've been going to dr. javidan for quite a few months him and his staff for amazing he's a blessing from God that I found someone so caring and loving to his patients and his staff for the same way thank you dr. Javidan you and the staff are my favorite in the world thank you again for being so loving and caring
    joan marie moss — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD

    Urology
    29 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Persian
    1679558605
    Fellowship
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javidan-Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Javidan-Nejad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javidan-Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Javidan-Nejad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javidan-Nejad on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Javidan-Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javidan-Nejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javidan-Nejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javidan-Nejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

