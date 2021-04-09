Overview

Dr. Javid Amini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They graduated from School of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Amini works at Waterfront Neurology in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.