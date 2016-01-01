See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cavazos works at Elite Performance Counseling, PLLC (EPC) in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Coronado Lpc
    17806 W Interstate 10 Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 476-0929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    About Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952666331
    Education & Certifications

    • FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavazos works at Elite Performance Counseling, PLLC (EPC) in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cavazos’s profile.

    Dr. Cavazos has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cavazos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavazos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavazos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavazos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
