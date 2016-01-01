Dr. Javeed Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javeed Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Javeed Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
About Dr. Javeed Shah, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1194834085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
