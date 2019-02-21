Dr. Javedul Haque II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javedul Haque II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javedul Haque II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Haque II works at
Locations
-
1
Nemat Clinic224 Chimney Corner Ln Ste 2022, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 345-3997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haque II?
Dr Haque is a very good doctor and a truely decent human being. He just wont let you be yhe psychiatrist for yourself.
About Dr. Javedul Haque II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1740253343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque II works at
Dr. Haque II speaks Hindi and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.