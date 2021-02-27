Overview

Dr. Javed Yousaf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yousaf works at HackensackUMG Paramus, NJ in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.