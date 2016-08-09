Overview

Dr. Javed Siddiqi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Javed Ilyas Siddiqi M.d. LLC in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.