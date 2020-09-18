Dr. Saqib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed Saqib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javed Saqib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
1
Theramed Associates LLC693 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 462-7315
2
Millennium Dialysis1408 Ocean Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 677-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I already visiting since 1996 and still I recommend Dr. Saqib. He is honest but need to improvement in office.
About Dr. Javed Saqib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750321030
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
