Dr. Javed Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javed Nasir, MD
Overview
Dr. Javed Nasir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cardiology, San Antonio Uniformed Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX|Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Nasir works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir?
Very nice and spends time with his patients.
About Dr. Javed Nasir, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1295942381
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, San Antonio Uniformed Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX|Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nasir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.