Overview

Dr. Javed Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They completed their residency with Maricopa MC



Dr. Malik works at Desert Palms Medical Associates Inc in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.