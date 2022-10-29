Overview

Dr. Javed Hafeez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Hafeez works at Sunhill Medical Center in Sun City Center, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.