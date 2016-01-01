Overview

Dr. Javariah Asghar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Sandstone, Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Asghar works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.