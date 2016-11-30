Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD
Overview
Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Chicago Office820 S Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 569-8387
The Eye Specialists Center10436 SOUTHWEST HWY, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 423-4070
The Eye Specialists Center18210 La Grange Rd Ste 210, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 423-4070
University of Illinois Neuro-ophthalmology1855 W Taylor St Ste 3, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Abbasian when my one year old granddaughter needed her eyes checked out. Right away I knew that she was an excellent Dr. My granddaughter is going to be five years soon, and I won't ever think of taking her to another Dr. When I found out that Dr. Abbasian also has adult patients and without thinking twice I put my self in her hands. I had lens replacement on both eyes. I am so grateful to Dr. Abbassian for the delicate care she provided. Thanks to her I no longer need glasses.
About Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- 1790951036
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Northwestern Univ
- Ophthalmology
