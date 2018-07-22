See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Javaid Wani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Javaid Wani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences-St. Lucia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wani works at Strand Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strand Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 293-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Lipid Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jul 22, 2018
    De Wanii is one of the most caring,compassionate and personable doctors I have ever met. His professionalism,along with his charming personality helped us to feel more at ease during a very traumatic time. We we're on vacation and my husband ended up in the ER at his hospital under his care. We will never forget he went over and above to gt everything we needed. He is a fine human being and a very fine doctor.
    Wendy Hidalgo in Fairfax, VA — Jul 22, 2018
    About Dr. Javaid Wani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 2022 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1912191818
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University-New Orleans La
    Internship
    • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center-Brooklyn Ny
    Medical Education
    • Spartan Health Sciences-St. Lucia
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javaid Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wani works at Strand Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wani’s profile.

    Dr. Wani speaks Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Wani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wani.

