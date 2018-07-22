Dr. Javaid Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javaid Wani, MD
Overview
Dr. Javaid Wani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences-St. Lucia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strand Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center5046 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wani?
De Wanii is one of the most caring,compassionate and personable doctors I have ever met. His professionalism,along with his charming personality helped us to feel more at ease during a very traumatic time. We we're on vacation and my husband ended up in the ER at his hospital under his care. We will never forget he went over and above to gt everything we needed. He is a fine human being and a very fine doctor.
About Dr. Javaid Wani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu
- 1912191818
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University-New Orleans La
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center-Brooklyn Ny
- Spartan Health Sciences-St. Lucia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wani works at
Dr. Wani speaks Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Wani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.